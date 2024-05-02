A restitution order instructing a Champaign man to pay $1.68 million for damages resulting from a riot he incited will be returned to the district court for reevaluation of its scope, but his indictment and sentence will stand.During a weekend of national unrest after a police officer murdered George Floyd, Shamar Betts posted a flyer on Facebook on May 30, 2020 calling for people to bring posters, bricks and book bags to a “RIOT” at a mall in Champaign. Betts and a group of 50 to 75 people gathered at Market Place mall …