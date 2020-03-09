An Indiana prison policy barring communications between current inmates and other offenders without permission does not violate the First Amendment, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week declined to revive the lawsuit Phillip Littler filed after prison officials intercepted and destroyed a letter sent to him by a cousin on probation.In a nonprecedential order, the court panel acknowledged prisoners have a constitutional interest in receiving mail.But the panel wrote that interest is …