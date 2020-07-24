A federal trial judge on Thursday cleared the way for a man arrested in a sting operation to take his claims of racial profiling to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman reluctantly rejected Tracy L. Conley’s collateral challenge to his conviction on drug-conspiracy and firearm charges.Precedent prevents her from holding that federal agents conducting a sting operation involving a fake “stash house” — a house where a drug-trafficking ring purportedly stored …