A federal appeals court rejected a challenge this week by a group of Indiana police officers who claim they are entitled to qualified immunity in a lawsuit alleging excessive force.In an unsigned nonprecedential order, the 7th Circuit panel dismissed the appeal as outside its jurisdiction “[b]ecause this case turns entirely on disputed facts.”The Fort Wayne, Ind., police officers appealed the U.S. District Court’s ruling that found they were not shielded by qualified immunity from Anthony Cyril Martin …