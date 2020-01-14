A Cook County jury awarded more than $8.1 million to the family of a woman who died of lung cancer in 2015.After a weeklong trial before Associate Judge Bridget Jane Hughes, jurors last month found against radiologist Palmer J. Blakley — who died before trial — and her physician group, Unimed Ltd.The jury found in favor of a different defendant, MetroSouth Medical Center. But the plaintiff estate will receive $1 million from the hospital as part of a high-low agreement entered before the verdict was returned …