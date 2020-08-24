The mediation firm JAMS terminated a former Cook County judge after he mass-emailed a racist blog post to 30 people, including an attorney handling an arbitration case before him.The ex-judge, neutral Richard E. Neville, sent an email containing an opinion piece titled “The Black Dilemma.”Incorrectly attributed to the Baltimore Sun in Neville’s email but actually written for the white supremacist blog American Renaissance, the piece argues that the 150 years since the end of slavery in the U.S. have been …