A Cook County jury awarded more than $9.6 million to the family of a woman who died from severe burns sustained in a house fire.A verdict was reached Wednesday after a trial before Circuit Judge Thomas V. Lyons II. Jurors found for the plaintiff on the Illinois Smoke Detector Act count, but not on a negligence count.Overnight on Oct. 2, 2016, a fire broke out at an Englewood home where 11 people lived, including 56-year-old Evoughn Ware.Ware, who was unable to get out of her second-floor apartment, sustained burns on over …