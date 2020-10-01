A $1 million award reached during a jury trial with the defendant and his counsel absent was upheld Monday by a state appeals panel — though the court also trimmed off $8 million in punitive damages it ruled excessive.“In cases like this case, we do not serve as a safety net for bad choices,” Justice Michael B. Hyman wrote in the opening paragraph of the 27-page 1st District Appellate Court opinion.Following the one-day trial before Cook County Circuit Judge James M. Varga, a jury awarded $1 million in compensatory damages …