After 18 months of darkness, there were many loud and prolonged audience ovations at the Lyric Opera of Chicago opening of Giuseppe Verdi’s opera of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.”Craig Colclough as Macbeth, Sondra Radvanovsky as Lady Macbeth, Christian Van Horn as Banquo and Joshua Guerrero as Macduff received well-deserved rousing responses as each gave stellar solo turns.But none was louder or longer than the one given general director, president and CEO Anthony Freud when he appeared onstage before the opening curtain …