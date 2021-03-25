Hoping to attract more Black law students to careers in family law, a local bar group has announced a scholarship named after a Cook County associate judge who’s served for decades in the Domestic Relations Division. The Illinois chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers announced the creation of the William Stewart Boyd Scholarship for African American Law Students this week.Boyd has served on the Cook County bench in the Domestic Relations Division since 1998. As a lawyer, he practiced family law for 17 …