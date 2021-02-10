A retired Abbott Laboratories employee who alleges an identity thief looted her retirement fund has not adequately stated a claim of breach of fiduciary duties against her former employer, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin dismissed the counts Heide K. Bartnett brought against various Abbott entities in a lawsuit filed under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Bartnett argued the Abbott defendants breached their duty to act prudently by hiring a plan …