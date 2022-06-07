WASHINGTON — Curbing abortion rights and expanding the right to be armed in public are long-sought goals of the conservative legal movement that the Supreme Court seems poised to deliver within the next month.The justices also could ease the use of public funds for religious schooling and constrain Biden administration efforts to fight climate change.These disputes are among 30 cases the court still has to resolve before it takes an extended summer break, typically around the end of June. That’s a large, though …