A man with an anti-abortion stance who was arrested after refusing to leave the outside of a Planned Parenthood facility in Aurora does not have a case against a police officer that his rights were violated, a federal judge ruled.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a lawsuit Mario Navarro brought against Aurora Police Department officer Charles Johnson, claiming his rights were violated following his arrest.Navarro went to the Planned Parenthood …