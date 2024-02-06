A man accused of using a slingshot to fire steel ball bearings at facilities that provide reproductive health care services may present evidence about the reasons for his actions at his trial on charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim of the Northern District of Illinois acknowledged federal prosecutors are concerned that defendant Michael Barron will try to use his opposition to abortion rights to encourage jury …