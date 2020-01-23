Immigration officials did not violate the rights of a Honduran woman when they determined she was not eligible to seek legal status in the United States as the abused stepchild of an American citizen, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood granted summary judgment in favor of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the federal officials named as defendants in Jennifer Arguijo’s lawsuit.The suit challenged the denial of the “self-petition” for legal …