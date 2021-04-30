This has been an interesting week. I got a glimpse of what our entertainment world will look like post-pandemic and after a year of becoming socially aware of our racial inequities.The 93rd Academy Awards last Sunday were very different from the previous shows we are most used to seeing on television. While the show which began at 7 p.m. and ran through 10 p.m. fell within the generally accept three hours, it seemed much longer. Much longer.And it was. This was because there were no blockbuster musical numbers presenting …