Where detainee brought purported class action against Cook County sheriff for Americans with Disabilities Act deficiencies in jail, district court erred in spontaneously decertifying class.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge John Robert Blakey, Northern District of Illinois.Preston Bennett sued Thomas Dart, sheriff of Cook County, contending that Division 10 of Cook County Jail does not satisfy the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act, because it lacks grab bars and …