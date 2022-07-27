Where the district court did not err in refusing to bifurcate ADA trial and in referring to the jury the question of whether the plaintiff was capable of performing the essential functions of his job.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge James D. Peterson, Western District of Wisconsin.Paul Reina worked as a Cart Attendant for Walmart in Beloit, Wisconsin from 1998 to 2015. Walmart describes the essential functions of Cart Attendants as maintaining the availability of and organizing carts …