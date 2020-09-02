Where employee alleged discrimination and retaliation for his efforts to care for his ailing grandfather, summary judgment was granted to employer because employee could not show associational discrimination.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois. Frank Pierri began working for Medline Industries as a chemist in 2011. During his first four years at the company, Pierri earned several promotions and received consistently positive performance …