A woman who maintains she had to quit her job at a hospital because her anxiety prevents her from wearing a face mask does not have a case under the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal appeals court held Monday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to revive Anna Kinney’s lawsuit accusing St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, of failing to provide her with an accommodation that would have allowed her to continue serving as the hospital’s director of imaging services.Kinney asked to work from home …