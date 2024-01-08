A diabetic man may pursue his allegations that the Chicago Transit Authority violated laws prohibiting disability discrimination when it placed him on sick leave from his job as an electrician, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland of Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of Lionel Kelley’s contention that his supervisors lied when they maintained their actions were based on a CTA policy that purportedly bars employees with diabetes from working in “safety …