A diabetic electrician can move forward with his disability discrimination suit against the Chicago Transit Authority, a federal judge ruled last week.U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland denied the CTA’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by employee Lionel Kelley under the Americans with Disabilities Act.In 2018, Kelly suffered a hypoglycemic event — a dangerous drop in blood sugar levels. After doctors cleared him to return to work, the transit agency prohibited him from returning to his job as an electrician for 15 …