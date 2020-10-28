Where Indiana’s limitations on absentee voting did not violate the 26th Amendment, district judge properly denied motion for preliminary injunction.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James Patrick Hanlon, Southern District of Indiana. Indiana voters who fall into any of 13 statutorily enumerated categories can vote by mail. One of those categories encompasses voters aged 65 and older. Others encompass disabled voters, voters who lack transportation, and voters who expect to be absent from …