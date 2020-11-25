Where prospective police officer was questioned about use of handicapped parking placard and lied, dismissal from police academy was due to dishonesty and not real or perceived disability.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Manish S. Shah, Northern District of Illinois. Brad Sandefur is a corrections officer with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Sandefur suffers from disk desiccation in his spine and osteoarthritis in his knees. Both conditions can cause him intermittent pain for weeks at a …