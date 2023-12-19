A federal judge ordered the Illinois Department of Corrections to immediately provide a severely disabled inmate with toileting services that will allow him to get to medical appointments and court hearings.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois issued a preliminary injunction requiring the IDOC to ensure that inmate Eric E. Bernard is accompanied by a nurse and transported in a vehicle with a urinal or toilet when he is taken outside of the Dixon Correctional Center …