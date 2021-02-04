After a severe car crash, plaintiff could no longer perform most of the functions of her job as a licensed professional nurse, and could not therefore show that she was a qualified disabled individual under the Americans with Disabilities Act.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois. In 2006, Priscilla Conners began work as a licensed practical nurse at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, a VA-operated facility north of Chicago. …