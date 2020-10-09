Where train conductor lost his job after failing hearing test, district court erred in granting summary judgment to railroad because issues of material fact existed as to whether railroad could have offered more as a reasonable accommodation.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin. Mark Mlsna has experienced hearing loss since youth. Although the precise cause is not known, at an early age he was exposed to loud farming equipment. He began working …