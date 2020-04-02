An apology? Bah! Disgusting! Cowardly! Beneath the dignity of any gentleman, however wrong he might be. — Steve Martin

Refusing to apologize is nothing new in American politics.

In the proposed Treaty of Bogota, President Woodrow Wilson included an expression of “sincere regret” to the Colombians for American aggression during the Panama Revolution, along with $25 million. The treaty got bottled up in the Senate, and when finally approved during the administration of his successor, Warren Harding, the Colombians got the money, but not the apology.

Far from expressing regret for the Watergate scandal, President Richard Nixon famously went on TV insisting: “In all of my years of public life, I have never obstructed justice… People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I am not a crook.”

Less than nine months hence, the law-abiding president resigned in disgrace. Years later, he conceded to David Frost, without elaborating, that he had “let the American people down.” He never actually apologized.

Eight presidents later, issuing apologies are like eating vegetables: to be avoided at all costs. Is it that admitting a mistake, any mistake, is equated with weakness, fallibility, or worst of all, un-electability? Or is it that “Apology has the power to humble even the most arrogant? “(Credit best-selling author and psychotherapist Beverly Engel).

As a candidate and as president, Donald J. Trump abhors apologizing, preferring to deny he said anything wrong or “doubling down” on his original controversial remark. When word of his description of Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “s***hole” countries leaked, the president never even considered apologizing. Instead, his comments suggested he agreed with himself: “You do have some countries that are in very bad shape.”

Similarly, when he labeled Sen. John McCain a “loser,” not a war hero, because he was captured during the Vietnam war, Trump ignited a firestorm. Rather than apologize, Trump “doubled down,” suddenly claiming McCain had failed to do enough for his fellow veterans.

Most recently, acting for brazenly political reasons and contradicting the government’s own medical experts, Trump repeatedly asserted that the coronavirus in the United States is under control. In January: “we have it totally under control” and “It will all work out well.” In February: “We have it very much under control in this country” and “we did shut it down, yes.”

And in March: “It’s a very contagious virus. It’s incredible. But it’s something we have tremendous control of” and “It will all go away.”

These months of false bravado were just “walked back” when he finally admitted on March 16 that the virus “is not under control for any place in the world.”

Other administrations might have acknowledged, if not apologized for, the earlier misstatements minimizing the severity of what is now a global pandemic. This one proved the prescience in Elton John’s 1970s lyrics: “Sorry seems to be the hardest word to say.”

No Trumpian proclamation is more recognizable, or more astute, than his famous boast about his base during the last campaign: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and I wouldn’t lose any voters.” Not only could he commit murder with impunity, but an ensuing apology would prove neither expected nor desired.

Ever since, many politicians have decided admissions of error, much less apologies, no longer play in Peoria.

Duncan Hunter of California, one of the first two congressmen to endorse then candidate Trump, changed his plea last December and admitted routinely using campaign funds to pay personal expenses, ranging from family vacations to extramarital affairs.

While he did express regret, it was not for claiming the prosecution was a politically motivated “witch hunt,” for blaming the crime on his wife, for violating the trust of voters who sent him to Congress six times, or for lying to federal election officials or the public.

The only error Hunter copped to was the “mistake” of failing to “properly monitor or account for my campaign money.” He recently received an 11-month sentence, plenty of time to contemplate the virtue of a more fulsome apology.

Trump’s other early endorser, Chris Collins of New Jersey, similarly denied federal charges for over a year, blaming unjust prosecutors. Then, facing up to 10 years in custody for insider trading and lying to federal investigators, Collins pleaded guilty, and at sentencing, the traditional last chance to show remorse, finally offered a full-throated apology.

Much like Lance Armstrong, who for years denied doping during his seven Tour de France wins before finally apologizing (on Oprah Winfrey’s show), the belated apology only went so far. Armstrong was stripped of his seven titles. Collins got 26 months.

Whether a trickle down effect of the changed political arena or another opportunity to blame millennials, the disdain for apologizing has recently worked its way into our national vernacular — more or less without apology.

Not that long ago, the service worker who commits a minor mistake might offer the customer a “sorry about that,” while taking corrective action. Today, the same mistake is often met with “my bad,” a casual acknowledgement of error, unaccompanied by any actual expression of regret.

Replacing “I’m sorry” with “my bad” is no mere generational update, like evolving from “the bee’s knees” to “groovy” in earlier decades. “My bad” has the potential to do lasting damage to the American fabric.

When better was rightly expected, dismissing a personal faux pas with “my bad,” a verbal shrug of the shoulders, is a failure to take ownership of the transgression.

Offering a wholesome apology has the potential to provide solace to both giver and receiver. “I’m real sorry,” unlike “oops, my bad,” enables the victim to prove magnanimous, by responding with a forgiving “that’s OK” or “don’t worry about it.”

Appearing at a press conference for the first time in months after word broke of his prolific extramarital activity, Tiger Woods offered a cathartic, almost cleansing apology: “I was unfaithful. I had affairs. I cheated. What I did was not acceptable, and I am the only person to blame. I have let my family down, and I regret those transgressions with all of my heart.”

What Tiger did not do was wait for a question about the reports of his infidelity, and wave them off with “My bad. Next question?”

Consider the soothing potential to the damaged pride of Salvadorans and Nigerians had the White House managed to issue an expression of regret for the unpresidential insult.

“Look, the president hasn’t said he didn’t use strong language,” then press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders offered instead, the presidential equivalent of “my bad.” “He’s not going to apologize for trying to fix our immigration system.” Deflect, dodge, spin, or attack, but never apologize.

A close cousin of “my bad” is, of course, the lazy and elusive “whatever,” as in:

Deputy: “Son, you know I clocked you at 85?”

Speeder: “Yeah? Whatever.”

Like ex-Congressman Collins, Lance Armstrong and Tiger Woods, the young driver would be expected to recognize the potential found in a sincere and well-timed expression of regret, even if the recognition comes in the back seat of the deputy’s squad.

And if not, my bad.