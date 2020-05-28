When the governor’s stay-at-home order first issued back on March 20, many of us quickly settled into the whole “working remotely” concept, but were unsure how we’d spend all that extra time at home. I anticipated dredging up some long-lost interests while homebound, like whipping up that old family favorite, the tater tot casserole. (More accurately: my favorite, not so much the family’s).

Perhaps I’d work in some new pursuits, like learning the difference between the raccoons and opossums in the backyard. They seem to equally scare the bejesus out of our dog Chloe.

How long could a major city stay quarantined anyhow, a couple, three weeks?

Two months later, it’s time to grade my progress knocking off the to-do list set back in March. Here, in no particular order (which also could serve as my autobiography title), are my Top 10 Quarantine Goals:

1.Clean up my desk (esp. those Charles Tyrwhitt catalogs the postman drops off)

Not real sure where Charlie T got my name, but his British duds look sharp and I keep meaning to thumb through his wares. Alas, that appears to be last winter’s catalog still peeking out from the corner of my desk. Well, without it I’d never be able to spell “Tyrwhitt.” I wonder how he pronounces it.

It appears I’m easily distracted, perhaps explaining my zero progress. The desk is easily more cluttered now than 8 weeks ago.

(Grade: F)

2.Meet our postman

Can’t really blame him for the unsorted collection of men’s clothing catalogs. In fact, postal workers may well be the unsung heroes of this whole era, delivering parcels of interruptions and diversions from the awful, daily news about this pandemic.

But is he more like Cliff, the affable regular at the “Cheers” bar, who spent far more time downing beers than working his postal route, or David Berkowitz, the postal worker turned serial killer?

(Grade: F, but blame it on social distancing, not a lingering fear of the Son of Sam).

3.Resume running

Well, maybe “resume” is a bit overstating my case. It’s been a few years (20) since I’ve actually run, except for the train. But all this walking with the family, while dragging poor Chloe along for cover, has consumed what few running opportunities the subnormal spring temps have presented.

(Grade: D. However, this one never really belonged on the list, or to paraphrase the U.S. Supreme Court, it was “improvidently listed.”

4.Catch up with my graduating daughter.

Her college graduation ceremony was long ago canceled, or in academia-speak, “postponed.” Fortunately, the airline and hotel investments were successfully retrieved.

Of course, choosing to begin this entry by celebrating the recovery of out-of-pocket costs, rather than recanting the personal loss she suffered when social distancing protocols deprived her of the worthy capstone to her entire undergraduate experience, just might explain why the need to catch up with her made this list in the first place.

Neither she, nor anyone else in her college orbit seems to have a job or a job prospect at the moment, but I mention this not once since her return home to finish classes remotely. Instead, I radiate positive vibes about how the stay-at-home order will soon be lifted, and the job market will breathe new life. She sees right through me, college-educated as she is.

(Grade: C-)

5.Keep up with the folks at the office

Mixed results here. Sure, we’ve had Zoom cocktails and check-ins. We’ve all met some kids and pets for the first time virtually, we’ve welcomed new additions to the firm and celebrated birthdays, and we know who has kept their razors going during the quarantine and who’s cast them aside.

Yet, I can’t quite loosen the somewhat stiff, compulsory feel to these voluntary meetings. Maybe we’re using the wrong approach. Next week: mandatory cocktail hour, then voluntary Zoom meeting.

(Grade: C+)

6.Read for pleasure

While working downtown, this one was always beyond reach, but with David Baldacci, Stephen King, Della Owens, and The Mueller Report, among others, waiting for me just upstairs, surely I’ll spend some of this quarantine buried in a good book. Or so I thought.

(Grade: F)

7.Binge watch TV

Ding, ding, ding! My rare success. Thus far, we’ve polished off “The Americans” and “Homeland,” are nearly current on “Fauda” and “Ozark,” and managed to avoid “Tiger King.” If the lockdown continues into June, I’m afraid we may fall prey to the big cat breeding underworld, however.

(Grade: A, for now.)

8.Submit “Through Glazed Eyes” columns on time

(Grade: F)

9.Stay in touch with clients and former clients

“Hi, Bill,” my email begins. “We haven’t spoken in a while, but I sincerely hope you and your family are doing well during these troubling times. In case you are in need of anything…” is as far as I get. Had I composed those cornball words on a typewriter, I’d be ripping the page from the cartridge and firing it at the wastebasket by now. Let me try again.

“Bill, I hope things are going as well as can be expected in the midst of a global pandemic.” No, too melodramatic. Mentally, that effort gets snatched from the typewriter cartridge, too.

“Haven’t heard from you in a while, Bill, and I certainly hope you’re not among the over 90,000 confirmed U.S. cases to date.”

Maybe I’ll just level with him. Bill would probably appreciate that.

“Just in case you haven’t read the countless COVID-19 e-mail blasts we’ve fired off at you, Bill, I wanted to add repetition to our redundancy by reaching out to you personally…”

Again, I reach for the cartridge. My virtual 1980s-era wastebasket is now overflowing. I return to “Ozark.”

(Grade: F)

10.Find a substitute for watching baseball

Every other year, baseball in the background is the soundtrack of spring. The soothing, familiar voices of Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies calling Cubs games, second-guessing the defensive shift against Matt Carpenter, or admiring a young fan’s technique with a Dodger Dog, are sorely missed.

What could possibly take their place while sheltering at home? Listening to overly excited announcers working a Korean game proves far less comfortable. Baseball ought not sound like hockey or WWE wrestling.

German soccer has returned, but ESPN asking baseball fans to tune in Frankfort taking on Monchengladbach before an empty stadium, or masked beanbaggers competing in the “Johnsonville [Sausage] ACL Cornhole Championships,” is like asking bird-watchers to turn their binoculars on a passing colony of frogs.

(Grade: F. The MLB game is irreplaceable.)

Glancing back at these grades leads me to reconsider whether taking stock of remoting accomplishments is really the highest and best use of my time. Instead, it’s time to start a new list of goals:

1.Apply for a postal worker job