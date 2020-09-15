If you’ve ever tried to get medical records, you know — the bane of the personal injury lawyers’ existence. They break our rules (laws), we should break theirs (bureaucracy organized for profit, at your client’s expense). Here is what I see: First, if you ask them what they want, they want their form, sent to each of their subdivisions, usually, at least three: Records; Billing, and Imaging, but truly their imagination is the limit. Others could be Anesthesiology, Nurses Notes, Orders, Pharmacology, Telephone …