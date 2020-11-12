In one case, I received notices of 18 subpoenas for six treaters’ records, bills and imaging: 18 disks @ $90 each = $1,620.00, for what is likely less than 300 pages. You are not impressed, I know, because you have paid more, repeatedly and this is the new norm. Subpoena mills have popped up like parasites attached to, and living off of, the business of litigation, profitably falling into, and in with, medical providers’ unnecessarily cumbersome and expensive practices (see “The Medical Record Copy System Is Broken. You …