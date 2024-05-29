The U.S. Labor Department recently published an overtime rule that amends the regulations established under the Fair Labor Standards Act governing exemptions from minimum wage and overtime pay mandates for executive, administrative and professional employees, as well as highly compensated employees. The new rule is set to take effect on July 1 and includes built-in adjustments of compensation levels on a going-forward basis.By way of background, the FLSA generally requires that most employees be paid at least the federal …