Where an administrative agency makes a decision subject to appellate review, it must provide a record of the factors considered and the reasoning behind its decision so that appellate review may be rendered.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of the Illinois Labor Relations Board.The Illinois Labor Relations Board (Board) certified the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 51 (Union) as the exclusive bargaining unit for certain employees of the City of Sullivan (City) in 2015 …