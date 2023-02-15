Where a party seeks declaratory judgment with the circuit court, the party is not exempted from the requirement that it exhaust administrative remedies merely because it is extremely unlikely that the administrative court will rule in their favor.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge John J. Curry.Eco Brite Linens LLC (Eco Brite) is a corporation operating a laundry service in the village of Skokie. Eco Brite provides laundry services to residential care facilities within the …