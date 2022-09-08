Where e-cigarette manufacturer failed to include studies demonstrating the products that it wished to market met appropriateness standard, or evidence explaining how studies on comparable products were sufficient, FDA did not err in denying marketing application.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition for review from a Final Marketing Denial Order by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Gripum LLC manufactures and distributes hundreds of flavored liquids for use in e-cigarette devices. Gripum submitted a …