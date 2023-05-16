Where a party subject to the suspension of his medical license seeks administrative review and appeals, any argument not raised before the agency in question is forfeited and cannot be raised before the appellate court.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge David B. Atkins.Shahid Masood was a physician holding physician and surgeon licenses. In 2018, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration investigated Masood regarding his narcotic prescription practices, resulting …