Where the DHS initiates an overpayment claim against an individual, the DHS bears the burden of proof as they are the initiator and the party seeking to change the status quo.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of DuPage County Circuit Judge Bonnie M. Wheaton.Ayesha Chaudhary immigrated from Pakistan in 2007 or 2008. She married Jon Ramzan and they had three children together before they divorced in 2012. Under separate accounts, Chaudhary and Ramzan received payments from the Supplemental Nutrition …