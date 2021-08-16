Where district court calculated restitution award in enforcement action based on firm’s net revenues rather than net profits, it erred and remand was required.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.The financial crisis of 2007-08 caused significant disruption to the mortgage market. Many people, faced with imminent loss of their homes, turned to for-profit mortgage-assistance relief services (MARS), which promised to …