Where a party seeks to have the decision of an administrative agency found void, he may only do so where it can be shown that the administrative body has acted beyond its statutory authority.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Moshe Jacobius.Marquis Beauchamp was employed as a correctional officer by Cook County until 2016. In April 2016, Thomas J. Dart in his official capacity as Sheriff of Cook County (Sheriff) initiated a disciplinary proceeding against Beauchamp before …