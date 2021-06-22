Where the parties do not dispute that the underlying violations occurred, the administrative board’s findings that the plaintiff committed the offenses are not against the manifest weight of the evidence.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Eve M. Reilly.Gene Michno was hired by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office (Sheriff’s Office) in December 1999. In February 2006 there was a jailbreak, and Michno was accused of being responsible for it. As a result of these accusations, he …