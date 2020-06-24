Where an administrative body renders a decision that lacks the necessary factual findings for appellate review, the court may not render a decision on the merits but must remand for the necessary factual findings to be made.

The 1st District Appellate Court vacated a decision from Cook County Associate Judge David B. Atkins.

Anthony Feeney worked as a pipefitter leadman for the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (District). In December 2017, the District began investigating alleged unauthorized use of the District discount for personal purchases by Feeney to avoid sales tax. Feeney was suspended for 30 days pending discharge on Feb. 2, 2017, but the suspension was extended by law until the Civil Service Board of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago (Board) rendered a decision, and they did not do so until Aug. 9, 2017.

Following contradictory testimony from multiple witnesses as to whether Feeney merely asserted his employment for the District or actually misrepresented that the supplies were for the District and sought the discount, the Board ruled that Feeney had demonstrated deceit, but because the discounts amounted to only $36, Feeney should not be discharged but suspended for six months starting from the end of the initial 30-day suspension, which would expire on Sept. 9, 2017. Feeney sought administrative review by the circuit court, who held that the additional one-month suspension from August through September was void, and remanded the matter for the issue of back pay.

Feeney sought $10,022.07 in back pay, the amount owed for the entire month he was barred from working. The Board found that Feeney was only entitled to $6,822.29 because he took a vacation from August 9, when the decision was announced, through August 22. Feeney again sought review before the circuit court, who found that he was owed the full $10,022.07. Feeney appealed, challenging the Board’s finding, and the District cross-appealed, seeking the reduced amount of back pay.

On appeal Feeney alleged that the Board’s decision was insufficient to permit review. The appellate court agreed. The appellate court noted that the Board’s decision did not state whose testimony it found credible or what “deceit” it believed Feeney had engaged in. The decision states that it is “an issue of deceit by Feeney in attempting to secure favorable pricing or discounts as a result of his District employment,” but because the Board did not make credibility findings and did not specify what “deceit” Feeney was found to have engaged in, the appellate court was unable to determine if the Board’s decision was against the manifest weight of the evidence.

The appellate court found that it had no choice but to remand the case to the Board to make the necessary factual findings in support of its decision.

The appellate court therefore vacated the judgment of the circuit court and remanded the case with instructions.

Anthony Feeney v. The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 190928

Writing for the court: Justice Joy V. Cunningham

Concurring: Justices Mary L. Mikva and Sheldon A. Harris

Released: May 22, 2020