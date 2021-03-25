Where an applicant for a video gaming license has, at the time of application, an outstanding tax liability to the state of Illinois and no valid liquor license, they do not meet the requirements for receiving a license and both may be denied and cannot establish a prima facie case for a hearing to reconsider the denial.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Michael T. Mullen.Brenda Doxsie filed an application for renewal of a video gaming license at her …