Where the Illinois Department of Transportation has issued a permit for a billboard in error, the erroneously-permitted sign may still serve as a valid basis for denying a permit for another sign within 500 feet of it under section 44/1 of the Highway Advertising Control Act.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas R. Allen.

David Gervercer entered into a lease with the Universal Sign Company to erect and maintain a billboard on his property, and in 1996 the Universal Sign Company was issued a permit by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) for a billboard at 770 North Milwaukee Avenue. In 2002, IDOT issued a permit for another billboard at 1135 West Chicago Avenue. This permit was issued in violation of the Highway Advertising Control Act of 1971 (Act), which mandates that no two signs be erected less than 500 feet apart, as it was within 500 feet of the Milwaukee Avenue billboard. In 2012, Gervercer terminated his agreement with the Universal Sign Company and they removed their sign. Gervercer then entered into a lease with Shout Outdoor Media LLC (Shout).

On December 16, 2016, Shout applied to IDOT for a permit to put up their billboard where the old one had been, and were denied because the proposed sign location was within 500 feet of the Chicago Avenue sign. Shout argued that the permit for the Chicago Avenue billboard had been issued in error and therefore could not serve as the basis for denying their current permit application. Shout also sought to have the Chicago Avenue billboard removed. IDOT denied the application. Shout sought judicial review, and IDOT acknowledged that the 2002 permit had been issued in error but argued that, as the circumstances stood, the current decision complied with all regulations. The circuit court affirmed IDOT’s decision. Shout then appealed.

The appellate court emphasized that the sole question before it is what effect IDOTs admitted error in issuing the 2002 permit had on Shout’s 2016 permit application. IDOT cited section 522.200(h) of the Illinois Administrative Code (Code) which states, “Any sign which has received a permit or a registration shall be included in spacing measurements whether or not the permit or registration has been revoked.” Shout argued that only “lawful signs” may be taken into account because section 8 of the act only authorizes IDOT to issue a permit if the proposed sign “will not violate any provision of the [a]ct.”

The appellate court disagreed, emphasizing that the text of section 522.200(h) specifically contemplates a sign whose permit has been revoked, and IDOT regulations specifically addresses that permits issued in error are to be revoked. The appellate court found that IDOT interpreted its regulations consistently and in compliance with the act in denying Shout’s application. The appellate court acknowledged that Shout, through no fault of its own, was “forced to bear the cost of [IDOTs] mistake,” but emphasized that given IDOT’s “wide latitude” in interpreting its regulations and given that the were in compliance with the act, there was no grounds for reversal.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

Shout Outdoor Media LLC v. The Department of Transportation et al.

2019 IL App (1st) 182522

Writing for the court: Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan

Concurring: Justices James Fitzgerald Smith and Terrence J. Lavin

Released: March 24, 2020