Where an administrative agency has their decision overturned on administrative review, they have no standing to appeal the reversal of their decision absent a determination that the agency had extensive managerial responsibilities.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part and dismissed in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Joseph Sconza.

Nick Disabato filed a written complaint with the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection on Aug. 28, 2011. In the complaint, he stated that on Aug. 22, the driver of taxicab number 4165 drove on the wrong side of the road, cut off the bicycle lane and shouted obscenities at oncoming bicyclists.

Nor-Eddine Mehdaoui is the driver of the taxicab in question. The city cited Mehdaoui on Oct. 27, 2011, for three counts, using profane language, failure to operate the cab in a safe and lawful manner and failure to maintain professional demeanor and appearance at all times.

The notice stated that the revocation of Mehdaoui’s public chauffeur license was sought.

Mehdaoui failed to appear at his Nov. 22, 2011, hearing and was found in default, with three $1,000 fines imposed and his public chauffeur license revoked. However, the city department sent notice of the hearing to the wrong address.

In 2018, Mehdaoui moved to set aside the default order, claiming he was unaware of the proceedings. A new hearing date was scheduled.

Citing the witness found to be credible and Mehdaoui’s history of complaints and infractions acted against him, the hearing officer found Mehdaoui guilty on two counts, but that “failure to maintain professional demeanor and appearance” was duplicative. He was fined $2,000 and his public chauffeur license was revoked.

Mehdaoui sought administrative review. The circuit court, after hearing arguments, reduced the fines to a total of $300 while affirming liability on both counts, but reversed the order revoking Mehdaoui’s license.

The Business Affairs Department as well as the Chicago Department of Administrative Hearings appealed. The appellate court dismissed the appeal from the administrative hearings department as the “agency has no standing to appeal a decision reversing its own decision.”

The appellate court noted that an agency’s choice of sanction is reviewed only for abuse of discretion and reversed only if it is either arbitrary and capricious or overly harsh.

The appellate court noted that at the time of the default, Mehdaoui had accumulated four separate complaints and “a significant record of violations” over the last eight months, indicating that the agency was being neither arbitrary nor overly harsh in revoking Mehdaoui’s public chauffeur’s license.

The appellate court acknowledged that the maximum permissible fine at the time of the offense was $750 for each count and thus reduced the original fine to $1,500.

The appellate court, therefore, reversed the circuit court’s decision, dismissed the administrative hearings department and modified the order.

Nor-Eddine Mehdaoui v. The City of Chicago Department of Administrative Hearings, et al.

2020 IL App (1st) 182720

Writing for the court: Justice Mathias W. Delort

Concurring: Justices Thomas E. Hoffman and Mary K. Rochford

Released: Feb. 7, 2020