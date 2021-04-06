Where a board of education makes a determination in compliance with the Illinois School Code that a student enrolled in the district is not a resident, the designation of primary residence is a determination of fact, and must be affirmed if there is any competent evidence in the record to support it.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Sanjay Tailor.M.G., the daughter of Grzegorz and Anna Gwozdz, was enrolled at Emerson Middle School within the Park Ridge-Niles School District …