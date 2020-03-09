ADR Systems has expanded its services to the North Shore as part of its affiliation with a boutique dispute resolution practice in Northbrook.ADR Systems’ affiliation with Mediate North Shore grows its family law division by adding space and staff at the suburban location.Amy L. Gertler, a family law attorney with more than 30 years experience, founded Mediate North Shore in 2016. She now serves as a senior mediator with ADR Systems, according to a news release.Gertler was looking to develop more business downtown …