Claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress cannot succeed in a lawsuit against Advocate Health and Hospitals Corp. and several of its physicians by the father of a child who was cut from his mother’s womb after she was killed, a state appellate panel ruled.The father’s lawsuit alleges that doctors should have known the woman claiming to be the infant’s mother could not have given birth to him.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court answered one certified question related to the claims in …