A suburban Advocate hospital must pay $42.4 million to the widow of a man who died after a delayed procedure to replace an abdominal pump, a state appellate panel held.Advocate argued that it was not responsible as an institution for any errors in the case, which it claimed were caused by individual health-care providers. A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff sufficiently argued proximate cause in her institutional negligence claim. However, it found that she did not prove proximate cause on …