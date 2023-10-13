As lawmakers prepare to return to Springfield later this month for their annual two-week fall veto session, advocates are pushing for a measure that would require law enforcement to take guns away from people hit with domestic violence orders of protection.In May, Democrats in the Illinois House passed a bill including that provision, but the Senate didn’t take up the proposal before the end of the General Assembly’s spring session.A little over a month later in early July, Chicago resident Karina Gonzalez, her …