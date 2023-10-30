Aeromexico waited too long to ask to take a second deposition of a woman who alleges she suffered emotional injuries in a 2018 plane crash in Mexico, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern District of Illinois rejected Aeromexico’s argument that it is entitled to question plaintiff Anabel Estrada again because she failed to mention her divorce and her ex-husband’s criminal activities when asked in her deposition about potential causes of her distress.Leinenweber …